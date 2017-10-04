Saanich rolling with Bike to Work Days

Adam Flint, Pam Hartling and Rebecca Newlove of Saanich’s planning department are avid cyclists and part of Saanich’s registered Bike to Work Days team. Travis Paterson/News Staff

An estimated 7,000 cyclists took to the streets and bike lanes of Greater Victoria for this week’s sunny three-day Bike to Work Days event, Oct. 3 to 5.

The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society, which runs the popular Bike to Work Week in June, said that 1,200 of the registered cyclists this week are new. The society held celebration stations around the region, including several on the Lochside Trail and Galloping Goose, including Wednesday afternoon beside Saanich municipal hall.

RELATED: Bike to Work Society offering free educational rides on Victoria two-way bike lanes

“Transportation accounts for approximately 60 per cent of community-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” said Rebecca Newlove, Saanich’s manager of sustainability, who was one of 68 Saanich staff registered in this year’s Bike to Work event.

“Most of these emissions come from private vehicles… Obviously the electrification of cars is coming but if we can get people on bikes, walking [and using transit], that’s a plus.”

Bike to Work Days fits with Saanich’s target of reducing GHG emissions and becoming a 100 per cent renewable community by 2050.

Saanich added 3.9 kilometres of cycling lanes in 2016.

This year, Saanich has added the Borden Street and McKenzie two-way cycle track that provides a protected cycling facility from the entrances of the Lochside Regional Trail at the Mckenzie/Borden intersection and Cedar Hill X Road/Lochside intersection.

There is a celebration station on Wednesday afternoon, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Lochside Trail next to Saanich municipal hall and another on Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lochside and Galloping Goose Switch Bridge.

reporter@saanichnews.com