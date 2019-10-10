Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will partner with the Canadian Cancer Society this fall (submitted photo).

Auto shops partner with Canadian Cancer Society to support women living with breast cancer

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold

Among Canadian women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer. This October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass are partnering with the Canadian Cancer Society through their Drive Pink Campaign.

Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will donate $2 from every pair of wiper sold. Tricco, the supplier for all three chains, will match their donations.

“Our goal is to improve the cancer experience by helping people live longer and enhancing their quality of life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” says Irina Novak-Calki, Development Officer, Corporate Programs for Canadian Cancer Society in a media release. “Our Drive Pink partnership with Apple Auto Glass, Broco Glass and Speedy Glass will help local women facing breast cancer live their lives more fully and see life beyond their diagnoses.”

If you want to participate in the Drive Pink Campaign you can join as a donor, partner or volunteer by calling 1-888-939-3333 or visiting cancer.ca today.

If you are interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mercedes-Benz puts a new electric minivan in play

Just Posted

New MRI suite at Royal Jubilee Hospital aims to reduce wait times

Health Minister announced the addition Thursday morning in Victoria

Crash snarls traffic in Colwood

Sooke Road closed briefly after Thursday morning crash at Jacklin Road

Last tweaks to new Victoria fire hall project coming to city council

The property at 1025 Johnson St. will be part of a 12-storey mixed-use development

Meet Your Candidates: Victoria hopefuls outline the issues facing the riding and nation

Advance voting opens Oct. 11, ahead of the Oct. 21 election

UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, say Saanich police

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read