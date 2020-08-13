20-storey hotel proposed for downtown Victoria

Wintergarden Hotel proposed for block of Blanshard Street between Fort and View streets

An artist rendering of the atrium and exterior of the proposed Wintergarden Hotel submitted to the City of Victoria in a development application. (Renderings by D’Ambrosio Architecture)

The City of Victoria is reviewing an application for a 20-storey mixed-use hotel project in the downtown core.

Developer Merchant House Capital submitted an application in July to develop the Wintergarden Hotel in the 1100-block of Blanshard Street and restore the adjacent commercial and residential units in the Montrose apartment building, originally built in 1912.

The proposed hotel would include 128 commercial guest accommodation units designed with kitchenettes and compact living spaces for extended stay visitors. The hotel lobby is proposed to include a ground-level cafe and commercial spaces. The developers say they are also investing in a “public face” with an atrium opening onto the street.

“Our proposal represents new investment in Victoria’s storied and historic Fort Street corridor that will serve as a landmark destination for residents and visitors alike,” writes David Fullbrook, Merchant House Capital CEO in an application to the city.

The developer is also seeking a heritage designation for the Montrose Apartments building, where it is currently updating and renovating residential suites as they become available. Merchant House Capital is proposing to rehabilitate windows and the exterior facade, including reconstruction of lower and upper cornices.

The application seeks rezoning approval for comprehensive development.

“Bringing a new hotel model to downtown will expand Victoria’s tourism sector,” Fullbrook writes. “It will contribute to a more resilient place where guest accommodation serves to support the city’s innovation ecosystem and allows us to tell a different story and provide rich amenities for visitors seeking an immersed and authentic experience.”

The City of Victoria received the rezoning application Aug. 4 and is in the process of reviewing the proposal.

