This summer, Whidbey Pies Cafe hosted Fabio & Rita’s Italian Pop-Up every First Friday. The cafe, usually open only in daytime, transformed into an evening destination for authentic Italian food prepared by a young couple from Italy, chef Fabio Consonni and sommelier and wine educator, Rita Di Tondo. Outside, Whidbey Pies topped off the four-course meal with live music, wine, beer and of course, pie slices. The last pop-up dinner is Sept. 1.

9 Victoria-area restaurants make top 100 most scenic dining list

Open Table compiled the list by reviews from diners between June 1, 2018 and May 31 of this year

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Capital Region has a healthy appetite for serving up restaurant rooms with a view.

According to OpenTable, nine of the top 100 restaurants in Canada to make the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in Canada list are in the Victoria area. The Beach House, Blue Crab Seafood House, Finn’s Seafood, Chops and Cocktails, Glo Restaurant + Lounge, the Keg Steakhouse, Marina Restaurant, Milestones Grill + Bar, Tea at the Empress, The Dining Room at the Butchart Gardens, and Vista 18 Westcoast Grill and Wine Bar all made the list locally, as well as Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat.

READ ALSO: Film features Chez Monique, an off-the-grid restaurant on West Coast Trail in B.C.

The list was compiled strictly by reviews from diners between June 1, 2018 and May 31 of this year conducted by OpenTable, a part of Booking Holdings, a leading provider of online restaurant reservations. More than 51,000 restaurants around the world use OpenTable’s software to seat more than 125 million diners monthly. The overall score consisted of data points that overall dining rating, the total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the total of tags for which “scenic views” was selected as a special feature.

B.C. took a total of 35 spots on the list, the second-most of any province after Ontario. For more information, visit opentable.com.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Saanich samples the best of local food at Pepper’s Foods showcase.

Just Posted

9 Victoria-area restaurants make top 100 most scenic dining list

Open Table compiled the list by reviews from diners between June 1, 2018 and May 31 of this year

Average rent for one-bedroom in Victoria nears $1,400: PadMapper

Victoria sixth in Canada for most expensive rent

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Sun on its way after Greater Victoria sees wettest July in six years

Environment Canada meteorologists say the drizzle is likely to end soon

Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

23rd annual event raises funds to make ‘a positive difference in Langford’

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Driver survives plunge after losing control on the highway south of Campbell River

Vehicle towed from ocean following dramatic rescue

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs have been sold

Victoria company has purchased BCHL team, but will keep it in Port Alberni

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Most Read