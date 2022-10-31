Adam’s Tarp and Tool co-owner Byron Blow poses in front of the new store in Langford. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Adam’s Tarp and Tool opening new store in Langford

Owners plan to expand to all major cities on the Island

Adam’s Tarp and Tool will soon be opening a new store in Langford.

The store, at 2902 Jacklin Rd., will be open on Nov. 9.

“It’s just going to be a soft opening at first,” said Byron Blow, who co-owns the company with Adam Ryder. “There will be all sorts of changes over the next two months. There’s still a lot of work to do. We will need to update the building and beautify the area.”

A grand opening event will be held Nov. 25 to 26.

“We held off on a grand opening to be as prepared as possible,” Blow said. “There will be all sorts of reps, deals and prizes here. This will be the best time to check out the new location. Our goal is to do our best to have a lot of inventory for our customers.”

Ryder has been wanting to have a store in Langford since 2008.

“There’s just a lack of locations down here,” Blow added. “It’s expensive and difficult to find real estate. This location finally became available so we just jumped on it right away. This all happened in the last two months.”

Adam’s Tarp and Tool plans to keep expanding and to have a store in every major city on Vancouver Island.

“The growth of our company has made this possible,” Blow explained.

The company plans to open multiple locations in Greater Victoria in the near future. “We’ve been told that this area is underserved and expanding,” Blow added.

Blow believes Nanaimo and Courtenay will also soon have Adam’s Tarp and Tool stores.

There are currently stores in Duncan, Chemainus and Campbell River.

