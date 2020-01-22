All Carlton Cards stores closing in the coming weeks

A long-standing greeting card store chain is closing.

All Carlton Cards locations on the continent will be shutting down, confirmed owner and operator Schurman Retail Group in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 22.

A Carlton Cards spokeswoman, in a separate statement e-mailed to Black Press, noted that the Carlton and Papyrus brands are licensed to Schurman Retail Group and Carlton also sells products to SRG.

“We understand that SRG has decided to close all of its specialty card stores, including the 79 stores in Canada…” the statement from Carlton Cards noted. “Our products are available in over 6,000 retailer locations nationwide and will continue to be sold without any interruption at Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw family of stores, Sobey’s family of stores, London Drugs, Indigo, Jean Coutu and many more.”

Schurman Retail Group CEO Dominique Schurman said most stores will be closed in the next four to six weeks.

“Despite our Herculean efforts to realign our Papyrus and American Greetings stores to fit today’s shopping environment, Schurman Retail Group had to make the difficult decision to close all 254 of our stores in North America, which will impact our workforce of about 1,400 employees,” she said.

She thanked customers for their patronage over the years.

-files from Paul Clarke/Black Press

