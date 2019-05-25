Annual Western Speedway tradition brings the goods on Sunday mornings

Vancouver Island’s “biggest” swap meet runs every Sunday through September at the Western Speedway in Langford.

The family-oriented, open-air market features vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, “full menu” concessions, lawn care and household items, jewelry and “all manner of collectibles and unexpected treasures,” according to the event information.

Gates open for shoppers starting at 6:30 a.m., if weather permits, at a cost of $2. Vendors can set up shop at 6 a.m. on a first-come first-serve basis, or make a reservation in advance for $10. Pets are not allowed in the shopping area. Kids 14 and under can attend for free.

The event runs until noon on Sundays until Sept. 30. The shopping area is located on the speedway at 2207 Millstream Rd. Additional information can be found at westernspeedway.net/swap-and-shop.



