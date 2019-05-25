Annual Western Speedway tradition brings the goods on Sunday mornings

Langford swap and shop open for the season

Vancouver Island’s “biggest” swap meet runs every Sunday through September at the Western Speedway in Langford.

The family-oriented, open-air market features vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, “full menu” concessions, lawn care and household items, jewelry and “all manner of collectibles and unexpected treasures,” according to the event information.

ALSO READ: Langford swap meet sets up shop

Gates open for shoppers starting at 6:30 a.m., if weather permits, at a cost of $2. Vendors can set up shop at 6 a.m. on a first-come first-serve basis, or make a reservation in advance for $10. Pets are not allowed in the shopping area. Kids 14 and under can attend for free.

The event runs until noon on Sundays until Sept. 30. The shopping area is located on the speedway at 2207 Millstream Rd. Additional information can be found at westernspeedway.net/swap-and-shop.


swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Female CEOs are competitively paid, but greatly outnumbered
Next story
Mayfair visitors can check out “Heartmelt Motel”

Just Posted

Garagellenium XX starts with pancake breakfast

Annual Oak Bay Garage Sale coming Saturday, June 8

Comic Con swings into town, June 9

Variety of cosplay prizes to be won from $100 – $450

Mayfair visitors can check out “Heartmelt Motel”

Cross-country pop-up exhibit stops in Victoria from May 29 to June 9

Annual Western Speedway tradition brings the goods on Sunday mornings

Langford swap and shop open for the season

City says traffic pattern on Bay Street Bridge will stay as is until October

Commuters began facing long waits on Tuesday morning after the east-bound lane was closed

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

Five takeaways from the Court of Appeal ruling on B.C.’s pipeline law

It’s unclear how many tools are left in B.C.’s toolbox to fight the project

VIDEO: Stay away from grizzly bear on North Island, conservation officer warns

Curious onlookers evicted from campground

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve investigating after sea lion found shot in the head

Animal is believed to have been killed somewhere between Ucluelet and Tofino

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of May 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Were you satisfied with the Game of Thrones series finale?

Millions gathered in front of their televisions Sunday night to watch the… Continue reading

B.C. port workers set to strike on Monday in Vancouver

A strike at two container terminals would affect Canadian trade to Asia

Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

It’s early but already salmon fry are being left high and dry

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterey, Calif.

Most Read