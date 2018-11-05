Farmland in B.C.’s Lower Mainland is under development pressure. (Black Press files)

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham is moving ahead with her commitment to get rid of Agricultural Land Reserve rules that permit more secondary uses on rural farmland.

Popham presented legislation Monday that she says will return the ALR to one zone across the province, and impose penalties to stop the dumping of construction waste on farmland.

The legislation also puts a 500-square-metre limit on new houses built on ALR land, to stop wealthy buyers from purchasing farms and building “mega-mansions” on them, Popham said. That problem has been noticed mostly in Richmond and the Fraser Valley, but can be found “anywhere there’s a building boom happening,” she said.

more to come…

Previous story
Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Eastbound lane closed until repairs made

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

B.C. farmland changes target “mansions,” dumping waste

Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

Person dies after fall from building at Vancouver Island University

Classes cancelled for the day at Nanaimo campus, support offered to students and employees

B.C. government begins overhaul of environmental assessment

More certainty, input from Indigenous communities, George Heyman promises

Most Read