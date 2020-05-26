Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. (Destination B.C.)

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

B.C.’s 130 community-owned visitor centres are getting help with COVID-19 physical distance measures to help them welcome tourists from around the province as summer season unfolds.

Destination B.C., the province’s Crown tourism marketing agency, has announced up to $1,000 for each centre to provide for extra sanitation and physical distance indicators for centres. Currently they’re focused on “tourist in your own town” efforts to direct people to amenities that are open, such as museums, galleries, cultural sites as well as parks and open spaces.

Destination B.C. has redirected its usual international marketing campaign and Super, Natural B.C. ads to promote #exploreBClocal during the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

“As we head toward summer, we want visitor centres in communities all around B.C. to feel ready and willing to showcase their local areas, when the time is right,” said Marsha Walden, CEO of Destination B.C. “This one-time grant to support health and safety measures ensures visitors, staff and volutneers can feel comfortable interacting with others.”

RELATED: Royal B.C. Museum set for reopening in June

RELATED: B.C. park reservations surge as camping opens

Destination B.C. is also providing weekly Youtube updates for tourism operators. The latest one contains an update on the early bleak forecast for B.C. tourism, forecasting tourism revenue of $6.7 billion for 2020. That’s a 40 per cent improvement on the initial estimate when airlines and borders were shutting down around the world, but it’s still a far cry from the 1.5 billion industry revenue in 2019.

Camping demand is up, as are fishing licences and other indicators that B.C. residents are preparing to spend their holiday time and money within the province. Vacation spending that would otherwise go to cruises and other international travel is likely to stay in B.C. this year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria dealer sells Batmobile replica at Arizona auction

Just Posted

Study looks at feasibility of Vancouver Island abattoir

South Island Prosperity Partnership funds study looking at local meat processing

Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Victoria museum and archives open first galleries June 19

Greater Victoria’s first BC Cannabis Store could open at Saanich shopping centre

Store application for Uptown Shopping Centre headed for public hearing

MISSING: Victoria police on the lookout for woman last seen April 28

Leah Parker, 41, is described five-foot-five and about 140 pounds with brown/blonde hair, blue eyes

Homeless shelter at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre creates 40 jobs

The arena can house 45 people in pop-up pods

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Box containing hundreds of family photos found in Vancouver Island city returned to rightful owner

Local media sources collaborate to solve family photos mystery

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

Most Read