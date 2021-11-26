Shoppers wait in line at an electronics store in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Shoppers wait in line at an electronics store in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Black Friday arrives with little fanfare as stores launch sales ahead of retail event

Supply chain concerns have changed the nature of holiday shopping

Black Friday has arrived with less fanfare than usual as retailers spread out sales and consumers scoop up deals early amid ongoing supply chain concerns.

Stores have been rolling out discounts for weeks, encouraging consumers to buy early to avoid potential product shortages.

The situation has cast a pall over Black Friday itself, originally a one-day event that signalled the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Anwar White with McGill University’s Bensadoun School of Retail Management says Black Friday has been expanding for years as retailers try to maximize sales by pushing discounts earlier into the fall.

But he says the pandemic has accelerated that trend as uncertainty and supply chain problems have pushed deals even earlier.

Yet while Black Friday won’t be as big as it was before the pandemic, White says Canadians will be heading to malls and big box stores today in search of both discounts and holiday spirit.

“There is still something special about Black Friday and there are still people that are going to be actually going out,” he said. “But it won’t be hugely driven by the sales. When you shop on Black Friday there is an energy that is unmatched and it really does and say ‘OK, now it’s Christmastime.’”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Depth of Black Friday discounts depends on resiliency of retailers’ supply chains

RELATED: Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Retail

Previous story
BC Ferries reports record-breaking summer vehicle traffic in quarterly results

Just Posted

Sooke Lake Reservoir is on the brink of exceeding its capacity. (Photo courtesy CRD)
‘Unprecedented’ weather causing Sooke Lake reservoir to fill up

Al Smith, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, says having more modestly priced housing in the area would help it attract and keep workers in the face of an aging workforce. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce)
Better housing options needed, says Saanich Peninsula chamber boss

Saanich’s summer pop-up dog parks pilot project attracted hundreds of in-person pet owners and dogs, and nearly 600 online survey respondents. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
‘Pup-up’ parks in Saanich yield positive results

Officials break ground on The Commons at Royal Bay. Development in the area will continue following rezoning approval that allows for further commercial and residential construction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood kicks off development on sections of Royal Bay with bylaw approval