The State of the Island Economic Summit will happen Oct. 26-27 in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

The State of the Island Economic Summit will happen Oct. 26-27 in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Business and community leaders gathering for Vancouver Island Economic Summit

Sessions explore forest health and climate, future of Island food production and more

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s Economic Summit next week is set to draw hundreds of business and industry decision-makers from Victoria to Port Hardy and all Island communities in between.

The event will be held Oct. 26-27 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Participants will get to meet with representatives from the new federal agency PacifiCan, a Mexican trade delegation, Export Development Canada, Island Coastal Economic Trust, and others.

“Engagement amongst decision-makers often leads to business development opportunities and is considered a high value at the summit,” said George Hanson, senior advisor and former VIEA president, in a press release. “This year we have grown the focus on innovation and technology in our program while also expanding opportunities for one-to-one conversations on specific topics. Whether its trade and investment opportunities with Mexican business owners, finding government support for your projects or considering business opportunities associated with the burgeoning seaweed industry … [the summit] will present an array of opportunities to explore.”

Four keynote presentations are planned dealing with the net effect of industry change in fin fish aquaculture; forests and climate; Island agriculture and the future of Island food production. The summit will also include presentations from low-carbon entrepreneurs and address topics such as mental health and addictions, the doughnut economy and more. Also planned is discussion about the international and provincial economy, Canadian demographic trends, and critical themes emerging from VIEA’s 2022 Economic Report, plus there will be 20 concurrent sessions organized in thematic streams such as food production, climate solutions, health care, and a trade show with more than 40 exhibitors.

The State of the Island Economic Summit happens 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the VICC. For more information, visit http://viea.ca.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island Economic Alliance announces next president


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Businesseconomy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Small Business Week: B.C. has the largest number of local entrepreneurships in Canada
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Just Posted

Victoria police officers are reaching out to hair salons and spas in downtown as they continue to investigate a string of break-ins and robberies that stretch back to Aug. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police warn downtown spas, salons amid string of break-ins, robberies

The Victoria International Airport has a new garden on the property aimed at supporting critical pollinators in the environment. (Courtesy Victoria Airport Authority)
Victoria International Airport adds pollinator garden to YYJ grounds

Fireworks Warning Labels
Sooke douses Halloween fireworks

A man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to an investigation into a pair of suspected homicides. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue