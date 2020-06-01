B.C. Finance Minister Carole James and Premier John Horgan announce $5 billion emergency fund for COVID-19 unemployment and other relief, B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Some B.C. commercial property owners aren’t applying for Ottawa’s 75 per cent rent subsidy, and the province is moving to prevent them from evicting small business tenants.

Finance Minister Carole James announced June 1 that a new B.C. emergency order prevents landlords from passing on the program and then evicting tenants. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program has been open for about a week, providing forgivable loans, and some landlords “don’t want to bother applying,” James said.

The ban on evictions for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 will continue as long as the federal program continues, James said. If it is extended beyond June 30 the B.C. order will also be extended.

The provincial order restricts the termination of lease agreements and repossession of property and goods from a business in the property.

RELATED: B.C.’s home rent supplement offers $3-500 through June

RELATED: Some commercial landlords offer rent deferrals in pandemic

The federal program opened May 24, offering loans to landlords for up to 75 per cent of their owed rent if they reduce the tenant’s rent by at least that much for April, May and June. If the landlord meets criteria, including not trying to recover the forgiven rent later, the federal loan is forgiven.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Just Posted

Hearing ahead for blind community’s B.C. Human Rights Tribunal case against Victoria bus stops

The Canadian Federation of the Blind says bike lanes can be dangerous

Saanich man dies from injuries after serious crash on Six Mile Road

Police continue to investigate cause of fatal crash

View Royal resident spots bear in Portage Park

West Shore RCMP confirms report of sighting, Conservation notified

‘Guard cat’ retires early from B.C. Aviation Museum

North Saanich museum finds forever home for mascot Marcus the cat

Ninja groups could be setting children up for identity theft, online safety expert says

‘When I started seeing entry codes into secure buildings, I’m thinking oh my God, what are we doing?’

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School pioneers thermal imaging in school reopening

Private school is first in B.C. to use new tech post-COVID-19

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Most Read