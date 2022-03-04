Delisa Lewis works at her Green Fire Farm stand at the Esquimalt Farmers Market during a previous season. The farmers market will run twice weekly starting April 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt Farmers Market adding second night to weekly offerings

Organizers add Monday night market at Gorge Park Esquimalt starting April 4

Fresh produce lovers rejoice, the Esquimalt Farmers Market will be running on a twice weekly basis for the first time ever, beginning in April.

Shoppers will soon have the choice of attending the usual Thursday market at Memorial Park, or the new Monday market at Gorge Park Esquimalt.

Organizers say the decision falls in line with their mission to strengthen local food systems and businesses and encourage community gathering.

Visitors can expect the usual array of food trucks, produce, local brews, baked goods, jewelry and other homemade goods at both locations, according to organizers. They’ll also be bringing back their beer garden during the high season.

Masks and vaccine passports won’t be required at the markets, but organizers are asking attendees to physically distance and respect other people’s levels of comfort.

The markets will run 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. from April 4 to Sept. 8.

More information can be found at esquimaltmarket.com.

Esquimalt Farmers Market adding second night to weekly offerings
