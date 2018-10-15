(Black Press file image)

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Opportunity is aplenty at the upcoming Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in Victoria.

More than 70 booths will showcase what they do and what they’re looking for in a prospective applicant.

“On the spot interviews have taken place in the past,” events manager Sheri Jackson said, so come prepared.

Want to further your education? Royal Roads University, Camosun College, Discovery Community College and West Coast College of Massage Therapy can show you the way. Trades schools can also give you the tools to discover your future at the fair, happening Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury.

“Business and health are the most popular programs we offer,” said Jennifer Goodman, the admissions coordinator for international students at Discovery Community College, said.

Goodman said Discovery is ready to meet prospective students. Learning about their programs and requirements at the career fair will be the first step. Next is stepping foot on campus for a tour, then a one-on-one meeting for even more details.

The Canadian Coast Guard also offers “a sea of careers,” their communications advisor Michelle Imbeau said.

“We are an organization that offers its employees the chance to save lives, protect Canada’s pristine environment, and travel to areas so remote that your only neighbour is wildlife. In short, we are anything but ordinary.”

Candidates could join 4,500 Canadians and the fleet of 114 ships and 21 helicopters that work on 243,000 kilometres of coastline (as well as the Great Lakes). There are many jobs in the Coast Guard, including mechanics, welders, carpenters and electricians, so not everyone needs their sea legs to apply.

“The exhibitors really do get what they need and we are merely the facilitators between them and the general public looking to start a new career, find a job, or go back to school,” Jackson said. “We love seeing it all come together.”

Find more details at the Extreme Education and Career Fair Facebook page.

