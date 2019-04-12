Langford Costco adds self-serve checkout lanes

Checkouts aim to help speed up shopping at South Vancouver Island’s only Costco

Langford’s Costco is speeding up the checkout process with the quiet unveiling of six self-serve checkouts.

The streamlined checkout service is now available to shoppers of South Vancouver Island’s only Costco Wholesale location on McCallum Road in Langford.

Langford Costco wouldn’t comment on the new checkouts but said they are referred to as ‘member-assisted’ checkout lanes.

The only other Vancouver Island Costco stores are in Nanaimo and Courtenay.

While rumours of a second Costco in the Greater Victoria area have circulated across southern Vancouver Island for over 20 years, plans for a new location have never been formally announced.

At one time it was rumoured the store would open amongst commercial development on Tsawout First Nations’ land near Mount Newton Cross Road, but no such development has materialized.

Costco also offers an express checkout service that allows shoppers to place orders online and have items shipped directly to their home.

At the time of publication, Costco had not responded to request for comment.

