Axe and Barrel Brewing took home 1st place for its Langford Lager and 3rd place for its WestShore IPA at the 9th annual BC Brewing Awards. (bcbeerawards.com)

Langford Lager finishes first in BC Brewing Awards

Axe and Barrel Brewing finished in first for its Langford Lager and third place for its WestShore IPA at the 9th annual BC Brewing Awards. The BC Beer Awards & Festival celebrates the very best beer brewed in British Columbia.

Langford’s only microbrewery, Axe and Barrel scored the impressive places from more than 1,085 entries by 113 breweries across the province. Brewmaster Andrew Tessier, a vetran in the craft beer industry is proud to produce these approachable easy drinking favorites for the Langford community.


