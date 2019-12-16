Marshalls coming to Millstream in Langford

La Vie en Rose, shuttered in the forefront, is one of four businesses that will be renovated for a new Marshalls store in Millstream Village in Langford. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

A popular major chain is being added to the shopping options available in Langford.

Marshalls has completed a leasing arrangement with Millstream Village Shopping Centre, according to a tenant advisory from GWL Realty Advisors, a Richmond-Based property management company that oversees Millstream Village.

La Vie en Rose, SellOffVacations and MEXX have already closed to make way for the planned renovation, which is expected to begin early in 2020. Tommy Hilfiger, the largest of the four adjacent stores that will comprise the new Marshalls store, will close on Jan. 5, 2020.

A spokesperson for GWL Realty Advisors said more information will be made available as the project moves forward.

The Marshalls store in Hillside Mall has been open since 2014.

