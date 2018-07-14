MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

Credit card debt can sure be a drag, and if it’s causing continuing stress in your life, nation-wide data shows you aren’t alone.

TransUnion credit agency found the average Canadian is carrying $4,094 in credit card debt, according to 2017 data.

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt at $4,223, behind only Alberta with $4,948 and Saskatchewan with $4,550.

That same report found that Canadians aren’t just carrying more credit card debt, they’re also not paying it back. The number of people with an balance 90 days or more past due rose by 3.2 per cent since 2015/

Here are some tips from financial advisors on getting rid of debt:

  1. Accept that regularly carrying a balance is a problem
  2. Draw up a budget that cuts back on spending, but that you can realistically stick to for the long-term
  3. Pay off the credit card with the smallest balance first, because it gives an early motivating win
  4. Once you’ve proven you can stick with a budget, consider consolidation loans to reduce interest rates
  5. Be patient, check in on your progress regularly, and know that it can be a long-term process

With files from Katya Slepian, The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. bus service applications to be fast-tracked after Greyhound pullout

Just Posted

Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

Changes to the Marine Mammal Regulations make it illegal to feed seals

From chip bags to dirty jars, touring Greater Victoria’s recycling processing plant

Cascades Recovery in Rock Bay processes about 66,000 kilograms of materials per day

Mobile health clinic treats underserved patients where they are in Victoria

Telus Health and Doctors for the World team up to expand idea

Thursday roadblocks in Victoria net three impaired drivers

July impaired total hits 21; multiple others ticketed for having no license, no valid insurance

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Friday’s headliners include X Ambasassadors and Skiitour

INSIDE LOOK: Miss BC not just about tiaras and sashes

Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada

B.C. RCMP investigating more racist slogans on First Nations signs

Police are investigating racist graffiti being posted on First Nations signs in the Kamloops area

B.C. rancher concerned after 2 of his cows shot near logging roads

Warning: story contains disturbing content

Time running out for grad-helping organization

Magic Wand in need of new space to store grad dresses and tuxedos

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Another warning about ‘virtual’ kidnapping in Victoria

Police are warning members of the Chinese community to be cautious of anyone claiming to be with the consulate

VIDEO: Man captivated by curious humpback whales off B.C. island

Pair of whales are seen in the video swimming near the shores of Heriot Bay

Most Read

  • MONEY MONITOR: Key steps to getting out of credit card debt

    B.C. residents carry the third-highest amount of credit card debt in Canada