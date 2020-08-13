Kevin Hall will serve as the president of the University of Victoria for a five-year term starting Nov. 1. (Photography courtesy of the University of Newcastle)

New University of Victoria president to take over leadership role this fall

Kevin Hall selected to lead institution for five-year term

The University of Victoria’s search for a new leader took a turn Down Under.

In June 2019, Jamie Cassels, the university’s seventh and most recent president, gave the institution notice that he would be stepping down from the leadership position. After a year-long search for Cassels’ successor, Cathy McIntyre, chair of the UVic Board of Governors, announced Thursday (Aug. 13) that Kevin Hall has been selected to take over as the university’s president.

Hall, a civil engineer currently serving as the vice-president and senior deputy vice-chancellor of global engagement and partnerships at the University of Newcastle in Australia, will begin his five-year term as president of UVic on Nov. 1.

In a written statement, McIntyre explained that Hall was “exactly the right choice” for the institution’s next president as, based on his background in research and leadership, he’s prepared to “advance UVic’s global reputation and stature.”

Hall is “extremely honoured” to have been selected and is looking forward to joining the UVic community which he described as “a global exemplar in vital causes that hold the key to our future – a university that nourishes and shapes tomorrow’s leaders, shows global leadership in supporting a brighter future for Indigenous Peoples and communities and engages deeply with communities locally and around the world to drive social, environmental and economic change.”

Cassels, who’s been a member of the UVic faculty for nearly four decades, is looking forward to returning to academic pursuits this fall.

“It’s been a real honour and a highlight to lead the university these past seven years,” said Cassels, adding that he’s “delighted” that Hall will be his successor.

“His international focus and ability to form strong community connections will be very important for our university at this time and into the future.”

UVic

