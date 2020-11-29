Tim Siebert, one half of the partnership behind Citrus & Cane, says opening the Douglas Street cocktail lounge during a pandemic had challenges, but the bar is ready to adapt to whatever comes next. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Tim Siebert, one half of the partnership behind Citrus & Cane, says opening the Douglas Street cocktail lounge during a pandemic had challenges, but the bar is ready to adapt to whatever comes next. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

New Victoria tropical cocktail lounge designed with COVID-19 safety in mind

Citrus & Cane opens in site of former Copper Owl after eight-month delay

While some downtown Victoria bars and restaurants are closing as a result of COVID-19, at least one vintage venue is opening its doors.

Citrus & Cane officially opened Nov. 19, roughly eight months behind schedule due to the virus. COVID-19 restrictions have forced thousands of B.C. businesses to close, including the temporary and permanent closure of several Victoria restaurants and bars. The latest restrictions prohibit alcohol sales after 10 p.m. and limit indoor capacity.

The upstairs lounge at 1900 Douglas St. was the site of thousands of live music shows as the Copper Owl before new owners Tim Siebert and partner Jessa Gildersleeve took over in January, prepared to make their tropical, Tiki bar-inspired vision a reality.

“We were kind of designing and building this room during the pandemic, right. So we kind of had a lot of that stuff in mind. It definitely changed some of our design ideas,” Siebert says. The space had a pre-COVID-19 capacity of 120 people, but opened Thursday evening with 54 seats.

“For any cocktail bar in the world, 54 seats is a great number. We’re very optimistic about it. And if we face another shutdown or new restrictions, we will adapt and evolve and do what we need to do.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Victoria’s service industry hit hard by pandemic layoffs

“The pandemic, weirdly, allowed us to slow down,” Siebert added. “It allowed our vision for the space to evolve more organically rather than kind of imposing our preconceived ideas on the space and we definitely, I believe, ended up with a much better product in the end.”

Now pink velvet, rattan chairs and tropical plants fill the space. Globe lights, teak and a vivacious mural of Pacific birds create a cheery mid-century esthetic in stark contrast with the grey November drizzle falling on masked passersby. The duo focused on retaining the bones of the space, including the art deco details installed in the ’70s.

“My fascination with Tiki is mostly driven around the idea of escapism, and that ability to walk into a room and forget everything that happens outside that door,” Siebert says. “For us, we kind of saw that opportunity with this room and it’s something that we really wanted to drive home.”

You won’t find any Tiki idols in Citrus & Cane – Siebert says that the venture is inspired by the tropics and bars of the past but mindful of appropriating Polynesian cultures. The focus is on fun, connection and safety.

“The biggest thing for us is we want to provide a safe space. And that’s always been paramount to us…we’ve managed to do it without putting a bunch of Plexiglas around the room. But the room is sanitary. It’s clean. It’s comfortable,” he said.

“We’re stoked to open the doors and just bring people in for a bunch of pina coladas and chill out and have some fun.”

READ ALSO: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bar

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaEntertainmentRestaurantsVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry
Next story
‘Nightmare on Main Street:’ After a tough year, campaign urges consumers to buy local

Just Posted

GIF
’90s rock band resurfaces with songs never properly recorded or released

Underwater Sunshine’s online reunion involves four guys who lost contact for years

Tim Siebert, one half of the partnership behind Citrus & Cane, says opening the Douglas Street cocktail lounge during a pandemic had challenges, but the bar is ready to adapt to whatever comes next. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
New Victoria tropical cocktail lounge designed with COVID-19 safety in mind

Citrus & Cane opens in site of former Copper Owl after eight-month delay

Kennedy Nikel, applied marine biologist at Cascadia Seaweed, here seen in late September, shows off bull kelp (in her left hand) and rock weed. The company is spear-heading an annual seaweed festival scheduled for May 13-21, 2021, with Sidney council have signed off in principle. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Cascadia hopes to see Sidney host seaweed festival in May 2021

Council supports the idea in principle following a presentation by Cascadia Seaweed

Trevor Davis, base manager of the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation in Sidney, stands in front of the Hecate Sentinal, an oil skimming vessel based at Sidney’s Van Isle Marina. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Oil spill response base taking shape on Saanich Peninsula

Enhanced base with elements in North Saanich and Sidney to be fully operational in fall 2022

VicPD investigators released new images of Emma Fillipoff on Nov. 28, the 8th anniversary of her disappearance, in hopes of sparking new information. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
PHOTOS: Investigators release new images on 8th anniversary of Victoria woman’s disappearance

Emma Fillipoff missing since Nov. 28, 2012

Idyllic winter scenes are part of the atmosphere of the holiday season, and are depicted in many seasonal movies. How much do you know about holiday movies? Put your knowledge to the test. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

The festive season is a time for relaxing and enjoying some seasonal favourites

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

A small crash in the water south of Courtenay Saturday afternoon. Two men had to be rescued, but reports indicate there were no serious injuries. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Small plane crash in Comox Valley waters Saturday afternoon

Two rescued from plane that had flipped in water; no serious injuries reported

A photo from 2017, of Nuchatlaht First Nation members outside court after filing a land title case in B.C. ( Submitted photo/Nuchatlaht First Nation).
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on B.C. to honour UNDRIP in historic title case

Nuchatlaht First Nation says Crown counsel continues to stall the case using the ‘distasteful’ argument that the Nation ‘abandoned’ their land

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lock down after 9 active cases were reported today after a visitor tested positive last week. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

The Vancouver Island First Nation in a lockdown since the first case was reported last week

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

The Ahousaht First Nation confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, 2020. (Westerly file photo)
Ahousaht First Nation on lockdown over COVID-19

“Emotions are high. The anxiety is high. We want our community to pull through.”

The car Lawrence O'Connor raced in the Duel in the Desert, a race benefitting Amnesty International. (Submitted)
First publicly confirmed COVID-19 case in Port Hardy has been isolated since before symptoms occurred

“Hopefully this particular strain will die inside of me.”

Most Read