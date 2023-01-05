Oak Bay Marine Group marks 60 years with national corporate culture award

Oak Bay Marine Group is one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, according to Waterstone Human Capital.

A national program in its 19th year, Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures annually recognizes organizations for creating cultures that enhance performance and sustain a competitive advantage.

Corporate culture drives performance and is an organization’s greatest asset, according to Marty Parker, president and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital.

“The 2022 award recipients demonstrate that putting culture at the centre of strategy drives growth and accelerates performance. This year’s winners are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and their focus on employee engagement and culture measurement is driving extraordinary results,” Parker said in a news release.

Oak Bay Marine Group owns and operates Oak Bay Marina, North Saanich Marina, Ladysmith Marina and Pedder Bay RV Resort and Marina in Metchosin, several restaurants and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World of Adventure in Newport, Ore.

It was a good year for the Oak Bay-based business, said CEO Brook Castelsky. Oak Bay Marine Group was recognized by Boating Industry Canada with the Employer of Choice Award, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce with a Sustainable Business Practices Award and the Oregon Ripley’s was named franchise of the year by Ripley Entertainment.

“I’m proud to be part of such a committed team and look forward to working together to serve our customers and communities in the years ahead,” Castelsky said. “The timing of this award could not be more meaningful as we reach our 60th year. We have an engaged team of leaders and crew who have worked hard over the past couple years. We are incredibly proud of the culture that has been developed and shaped by our crew–they live our values each and every day and represent the OBMG culture.”

