A young shopper in the Pets West at Broadmead. (Pets West Victoria/Facebook)

Pets West celebrates 30 years of business in Greater Victoria

Pets West, 777 Royal Oak Dr., hosts its 30th anniversary June 21 to 23 with presentations from local pet groups, games, food, and more

Pets West celebrates three decades of caring for Greater Victoria animals later this month.

When the business started in 1989 on the West Shore, Pets West quickly became a leader in the care of animals in a pet store setting. The model included not selling puppies, and running a kitten adoption program. It continues to maintain rigorous standards of animal care within the store and provide copious information when adopting animals to the public.

Pets West moved to Saanich’s Broadmead in 1992 and has survived industry challenges including the rise of big box stores and the advent of online shopping.

READ ALSO: Pet-A-Palooza brings ‘Ruff Mud’ race to Esquimalt

In 2018, Pets West joined forces with three other independent local pet stores to share ideas and advertise together, a first for this local industry, seeing as many retailers see themselves as competitors.

All staff receive ongoing training on all aspects of pet care and nutrition, and are passionate pet lovers with a focus to improve the lives of pets.

Pets West, 777 Royal Oak Dr., hosts its 30th anniversary June 21 to 23 with presentations from local pet groups, games, food, and more (plus a massive sale, of course).

