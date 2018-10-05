Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

Medical marijuana producer Sun Pharm Investments Ltd. is moving to create Zenabis Global Inc., a publicly-traded company with growing operations in British Columbia, New Brunswick, and eventually in Nova Scotia.

RELATED: Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The privately-held cannabis company is merging with a subsidiary of propagated agricultural plants supplier Bevo Agro Inc. via reverse takeover, in which a smaller firm takes over a public company.

Bevo is currently listed on the TSX Venture exchange and after the transaction and amalgamation, the company will change its name to Zenabis, taking after one of Sun Pharm’s cannabis brands.

Sun Pharm says it currently has two licensed production facilities in British Columbia and New Brunswick, with a third due to come online shortly in Nova Scotia, together, encompassing more than 61,000 square metres of growing space.

RELATED: B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

After the transaction is complete, the companies say Bevo’s greenhouse facilities in Langley are intended to be expanded and retrofitted.

On completion of planned expansions, the companies say the combined entity will have more than 320,000 square metres of indoor and greenhouse space across the three provinces.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Just Posted

Victim of fatal Saanich beating identified as Shawn Campbell

Police say the 41-year-old man died in hospital of injuries suffered in weekend assault

Premier acknowledges homeless issue ‘a serious challenge’

Horgan says British Columbia’s homeless issue is a serious challenge

Water main break closes View Royal Elementary

School officials hopeful it will reopen later today

Victoria unemployment rate dipped in September: StatsCan

National job gains were almost entirely in British Columbia and Ontario

Saanich municipality and police are investing options to disband homeless camp

The camp sprung on a private property on West Saanich Road

Fashion Fridays: Skincare on the go

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

Nobel Peace Prize honours the fight against sexual violence

The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday was awarded to a Congolese doctor and an Iraqi woman

Body of 19-year-old woman found in B.C. home

One man is in custody following the death of a woman in Richmond

Pot producer Sun Pharm changes name to Zenabis

The move to create Zenabis Global Inc. is part of a reverse takeover

B.C. business makes a mint on cannabis extraction equipment

Vitalis Extraction Technology first in Canada cannabis industry to earn ASME certification

Extreme wave advisory issued for Pacific Rim National Park

Parks Canada expects enormous waves to come crashing in around Tofino and Ucluelet this long weekend

Most Read