U.S.-based Lyft has focused its marketing on providing safe transportation for women. (Lyft)

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

B.C. Christmas partiers might be able to hail an Uber, Lyft or Tappcar in time for the holiday season, but Premier John Horgan is making no promises.

The NDP government’s promise to have smartphone-based ride hailing up and running by the end of 2019 still isn’t a sure thing, Horgan told reporters Thursday as the B.C. legislature wrapped up its fall session.

“We have 20 companies that have applied to operate in B.C., and Passenger Transportation Board is doing its job to ensure that we follow through on our commitment in a way that meets the needs of everyone in the community,” Horgan said. “Not just ride-hailing companies, not just those who are seeking ride hails, but also the existing [taxi] industry. I believe that’s appropriate.”

RELATED: B.C. ride hailing fees set, applications open

RELATED: Minister defends new steps for ride hailing

Horgan was also asked about the United Food and Commercial Workers’ application to the B.C. Labour Relations Board to declare Lyft and Uber drivers as employees rather than contractors. He allowed it’s a little early to do that, before drivers obtain their Class 4 commercial driver’s licences and companies are in a position to hire them.

“I would think we would want to get the ride hailing in place first, before we speak about how we deal with the labour board,” Horgan said. “That’s entirely within the purview of the unions and the drivers to work out how they would work with the companies that employ them.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Just Posted

Rare flock of birds spotted in Oak Bay

Lesser Goldfinch birds were seen munching on local greenery

Seven years later: VicPD still looking for missing woman Emma Fillipoff

Fillipoff went missing on Nov. 28, 2012 after she was seen disoriented in front of the Empress Hotel

Cross country runners prepare for world class Pan Am Cup on West Shore

Victoria master runner trains for international event on Bear Mountain

New tenant announced for former downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart

The Douglas Street location will soon be taken over by another chain store

Ships shine for Victoria’s annual marina light up

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority promises hot chocolate on a first-come, first-served basis

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Man drowns in police incident on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

Most Read