Saanich’s Mike Geric Construction is looking to defend its People Choice Award won in 2017 with the Travino Landing Project (Submitted).

Saanich companies stack up building award nominations

Saanich-based GT Mann Contracting received 22 nominations in 17 categories as the Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA) released its list of nominees for the 2018 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards.

The awards recognize sustainable design and construction techniques both in the broad categories of new homes and renovations, with winners announced Sept. 29 at Fairmont Empress Hotel.

GT Mann’s haul of nominations include three entries in the category Project of the Year – Single Family, with one of those nominations shared with Oak Bay-based Zebra Group.

This trio of GT Mann projects is also competing for 2018 People’s Choice Award as awarded by members of the public. They will have a chance to vote for their favourite respective project between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9 with finalist photos available for review at the Hillside Centre and at www.careawards.ca.

GT Mann Contracting founded by brothers Graeme and Trevor Mann is among several Saanich businesses competing for various CARE awards.

Also in the running for the 2018 People’s Choice Award is Saanich’s Mike Geric Construction and its Travino Landing Project, having won the category in 2017.

Mike Geric Construction is also among four builders competing for Green Builder of the Year. Competitors include Città Group based in Saanichton, Limona Construction based in Oak Bay, and Verity Construction and Development based in Langford.

Geric Construction enters the 2018 competition for the Green Builder Award as the ‘defending champion,’ having it won last year.

The Travino Landing project also continues to receive accolades with nominations in six different categories: best condominium unit; best innovative feature; best condominium-mixed used development; best sales centre; environmental achievement and energy efficiency; and multi-family project of the year.

Several other Saanich based-companies and projects are also in the running for various awards. They include Seba Construction (based on Cloverdale Avenue) with nine nominations that largely recognize its work around two single detached family homes.

Patriot Homes (based on Lily Avenue) is competing in two categories with three entries, including two entries in the category of best single-family detached custom home (between 2,500 and 3,500 square-feet), where it will be competing against Seba Construction.

