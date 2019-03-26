Following renewed cooperation between the three Saanich Peninsula municipalities, the SPCC is looking to increase collaborative efforts with its counterparts. Here the three mayors are welcomed by the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce at a recent breakfast meeting. (From left) Geoff Orr (North Saanich), Cliff McNeil-Smith (Sidney), Ryan Windsor (Central Saanich). (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce appoints 17 heavy hitters to board

Business leaders plan exciting year of events for the Peninsula

The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce (SPCC) held its annual general meeting March 21, electing 17 people to the board.

As well as receiving the annual finance report, which was greeted positively, a new board was elected.

While 19 candidates sought election, the 17 chosen join Past President Gordon Benn, and directors Doug Walker and Tara Keeping on the 2019 board.

“It was a really positive year for our Chamber,” said Denny Warner, SPCC Executive Director. “We have had a large influx of new members since Jan. 1 and the Sidney North Saanich Industrial Group came under our Chamber umbrella recently.”

Warner says that the Chamber is a “happening place,” with a plethora of initiatives being worked on. In addition to the monthly Power Lunches and mixers they offer, the chamber is busy organizing an event for young people that demonstrates the range of careers available at local industrial employers.

Some of the SPCC’s funding is possible thanks to the support of the three Peninsula municipalities and working together is a theme Warner is keen to explore. She says that as leadership foster an environment of cooperation, groups in each district such as the SPCC flourish in a more open administrative ecosystem.

Warner is currently writing proposals to all three municipalities to better coodinate planning and looks forward to working with other Peninsula organizations.

“We’re looking forward to our mixer with Destination Greater Victoria,” she says, which is scheduled for May 23 at the Deep Cove Winery. The fourth annual DeBOCCEry Tournament is also coming up on July 26, followed by the annual 5 Chamber Mixer in Sidney, to be held in September.

Towards the end of the year, the much anticipated Crystal Awards is happening in October during Small Business Week.

In order to help make these events a success, the Chamber was looking to fill their 20 person board. The people joining the board bring a wealth of diverse skills, with the vast majority having extensive experience of sitting on boards and leading business or financial organizations.

Marc Bourdon, Andrew Bradley, Hillary Brown, Art Finlayson, Richard Flader, Don Gulevich, D’Arcy Hipwell, Andi Hook, Joe Jansen, John Juricic, Katie Kroeker, Reg Mooney, Janine Morris, Krista Sears, Fraser Sim, Angus Todd and J.H. Treleaven were elected to the SPCC board.


