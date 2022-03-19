Saanich pub invites community to help brainstorm names for new cocktail menu

Cadboro Bay’s one and only Smuggler’s Cove Pub is drafting up a new cocktail list – and they’re asking residents to help them brainstorm creative names for the revamped drink menu.

So far staff have come up with a few names, such as the Seaview, the Outfall, the Leashed Dog, the Queen Alexander and the Tudor.

In a Facebook post asking for suggestions, one commenter proposed Did You Hear That Rumble, in reference to loud U.S. military aircraft that have flown over Cordova Bay in the past. Although some area residents found the noise created by these aircraft an annoyance, it has also become something of an inside joke in the community.

Also suggested was The Cadboro 1837, for the year the Hudson Bay Company brig Cadboro sailed into the bay. Another popular name idea was Cadborosaurus, to go alongside a whiskey sour-style drink.

To submit your creative ideas join the Cadboro Bay Local Facebook group or call Smuggler’s Cove Pub at 250-477-2688.

