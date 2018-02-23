Store manager Ted Pigeon adjusts a display at the new Save-On-Foods store in Langford. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

Save-On-Foods opens its doors in Langford this week

Grand opening celebrations Saturday

A new grocery store is opening its doors on the West Shore this week.

Save-On-Foods is opening its newest location in Langford and its first West Shore store with grand opening celebrations this Saturday, Feb. 24.

“The opportunity came up to get into an area we weren’t and we thought it would be a good fit for the community with the programs we offer,” said store manager Ted Pigeon. The store will also feature “a large focus on fresh – including fresh-made sushi, hand-stretched pizza and lots of hot meal options including a wing bar.”

The Langford location will also feature a frozen yogurt bar – a first for Save-On-Foods locations in B.C.

Pigeon has been with the company for 38 years and this is the fourth store in Greater Victoria that he’s worked in.

“We’d also love people to come see our pharmacy,” he added.

Located at 759 McCallum Rd., the store is in the same neighbourhood as Home Depot, and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Formally a Home Outfitters location, the 36,000-square-foot store has been undergoing renovations for roughly seven months and has been completely transformed.

The first 500 visitors on Saturday will receive a free pecan pie. Plus there will be local entertainment and lots of fun for the entire family with balloons and more. “And lots of food samples,” Pigeon added.

Save-On-Foods is part of the Overwaitea Food Group and has more than 160 locations across western Canada with seven locations in Greater Victoria.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax applies to out-of-province homeowners

Just Posted

BC SPCA proposes fines for animal mistreatment, reduction in commercial trade

Animal welfare group’s ideas brought to Victoria councillors

After dark: Sandown construction goes overnight

Noise concerns from Sidney could stop nighttime work schedule

Save-On-Foods opens its doors in Langford this week

Grand opening celebrations Saturday

New Victoria graving dock will offer high-paying jobs

New facility will reuse and treat any water required for repair process

Duncan family says care home switched mom’s cat with robot cat

Staff alleged to have said they were taking cat for bath, then replaced her with robotic stuffed toy

B.C. Games open with Olympic touch

The 2018 B.C. Winter Games kicked off in Kamloops

Suspect and Mountie bitten by police dog during arrest near Nanaimo

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a stolen pickup truck in Cassidy on Thursday evening

B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

All aboard! Job fair ports this weekend in Victoria

Find out about the hundreds of jobs in Victoria’s cruise ship industry

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Sooke mom hopeful for funding to treat child’s debilitating arthritis

Jillian Lanthier ‘prays’ for $19,000 per-dose drug for her son

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Human remains found near Campbell River

Human remains were found in a rural area outside Campbell River, RCMP… Continue reading

Most Read