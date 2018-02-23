Save-On-Foods opens its doors in Langford this week

Store manager Ted Pigeon adjusts a display at the new Save-On-Foods store in Langford. (Katherine Engqvist/News Gazette staff)

A new grocery store is opening its doors on the West Shore this week.

Save-On-Foods is opening its newest location in Langford and its first West Shore store with grand opening celebrations this Saturday, Feb. 24.

“The opportunity came up to get into an area we weren’t and we thought it would be a good fit for the community with the programs we offer,” said store manager Ted Pigeon. The store will also feature “a large focus on fresh – including fresh-made sushi, hand-stretched pizza and lots of hot meal options including a wing bar.”

The Langford location will also feature a frozen yogurt bar – a first for Save-On-Foods locations in B.C.

Pigeon has been with the company for 38 years and this is the fourth store in Greater Victoria that he’s worked in.

“We’d also love people to come see our pharmacy,” he added.

Located at 759 McCallum Rd., the store is in the same neighbourhood as Home Depot, and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Formally a Home Outfitters location, the 36,000-square-foot store has been undergoing renovations for roughly seven months and has been completely transformed.

The first 500 visitors on Saturday will receive a free pecan pie. Plus there will be local entertainment and lots of fun for the entire family with balloons and more. “And lots of food samples,” Pigeon added.

Save-On-Foods is part of the Overwaitea Food Group and has more than 160 locations across western Canada with seven locations in Greater Victoria.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com