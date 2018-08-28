Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Rain held off and light cloud kept the temperature mild for sell-out crowds as they tasted the wares of more than 40 vendors in the 21st Feast of Fields held at Kildara Farms Sunday.

The North Saanich farm hosted the annual event, put on the FarmFolk CityFolk, that turned out to be the largest on Vancouver Island to date.

More than 40 local food and beverage producers played to a sold out crowd of almost 600 guests that came via shuttle buses from multiple locations throughout Greater Victoria) plus on foot or by bike.

”The Feast is mostly volunteer run, with about 40 volunteers, host farm staff or FarmFolk CityFolk staff on hand to help out,” said Wendy Riches, Feast of Fields Events Manager. “By all accounts, all stakeholders considered it a huge success – the host farm, the food and beverage presenters, the sponsors – Whole Foods and Vancity – the volunteers and the guests.”

Guests enjoyed selective interaction with a pair of horses on the working farm, and those with children stopped to pick a few blackberries between the tantalizing tastes along the way.

Funds were also raised through a silent auction, signature souvenir cedar plate sales and a special local produce bag program from Whole Foods. Those who snapped up the bags of produce available by donation (minimum $5) and made from recycled plastic bottles, went home with an organic bounty that included kale, corn, apples and carrots. Funds raised support local sustainable agriculture and the celebration of local food and beverage.

They plan to offer the same program for the final Feast of Fields this season, in Vancouver on Sunday, Sept. 9 at UBC Farm.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. NDP prepares to move on labour, employment standards

Just Posted

One woman killed, another injured when struck by SUV in Central Saanich

Incident took place Monday evening along Central Saanich Road

Saanich tent city residents discover gun parts in dumpster

Saanich Police investigating how parts sealed in evidence bags ended up in dumpster

BC Transit tests second electric bus on Victoria streets

The battery-powered zero emissions model will follow transit routes for two weeks in an operational capacity only

Man, woman arrested after attempting to flee Victoria police in stolen vehicle

Suspect attempted to ram police vehicle after officers found pair passed out in car on Esquimalt Road

Saanich sex assault suspect arrested

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 18 in a tent near Uptown mall

VIDEO: Police say sobriety of driver part of investigation into fatal crash

Driver crossed centre line before striking pedestrians Monday night on Central Saanich Road

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

Woman dies in swimming mishap at Vancouver Island park

38-year-old pulled from water by family member at Nanaimo’s Morningside Park on Monday

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

More than 40 local food and beverage producers fed nearly 600 guests

Mom wants smoking ban in all B.C. multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen restrictions

Police investigate report of fishermen harassing Indigenous women, kids on B.C. river

Woman claims the fisherman exposed themselves

Most Read