Star Cinema won’t open at its new temporary location until early 2020. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney’s Star Cinema to open in new temporary location in the new year

Theatre is still setting up new location after temporarily closing the historic Third Street location on Dec. 8

Local moviegoers will have to wait until 2020 for Sidney’s Star Cinema to re-open at its temporary location.

“Sorry to report [but] we won’t be able to open in time for the holidays,” the theatre posted on its website.

General manager Lindsey Pomper said later that the theatre appears on track for an early January opening at its temporary home in the 9800-block of Fifth Street.

Pomper said the theatre is still in the process of moving into the new location. She added the theatre will feature several great moves in January, including Knives Out, Dark Waters, and Little Women once it opens.

The theatre will screen shows at that location for up 30 months after temporarily closing its Third Street location on Dec. 8 after more than 20 years. The theatre will re-open on Third Street following completion of the Cameo, a mixed residential-commercial development that will include an expanded version of the theatre.

Casman Properties, which is building the Cameo Condo development, handled all of the logistics of moving the theatre, after having also secured and renovated the temporary location, the former Sidney Buy & Sell.

