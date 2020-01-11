The Westin Bear Mountain Spa is reopening its doors with limited services while they are undergoing renovations and re-branding. Staff says they plan to have a fully renovated space by Feb. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Spa re-opens at Westin Bear Mountain resort amidst renovations and re-branding

Staff aiming for grand re-opening on Feb. 14

The Westin Bear Mountain Spa has re-opened its doors in the midst of ongoing renovations and re-branding.

This comes after Santa Spa, the former renter in the space, closed in November 2019 after the lease wasn’t renewed.

“We just looked at it as a great business opportunity to continue to build our brand at the resort,” said Brian Harrington, general manager for the Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort and Spa in a previous comment to Black Press Media.

Currently, there are only massages, facials, hot stones, and add ons available.

Spa staff confirmed that guest rooms will be used as privates suites while the renovations take place. This means that mineral baths, saunas, and a steamroll are off the table for now.

READ MORE: Sante Spa to close after lease terminated by Westin Bear Mountain hotel

ALSO READ: Westin Bear Mountain hotel sold to local businessman and entrepreneur

Gift cards for Bear Mountain Resort can be redeemed, but Sante Spa cards are no longer accepted.

Currently, Registered Massage Therapists (RMT) from Alberta are at the spa and open to bookings, but staff says health insurance will not cover these expenses.

The spa is aiming for a fully-renovated opening date of Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“We truly appreciate your loyalty and understanding as we continue to work on this exciting transformation,” reads a statement on their website. “We are honoured to be a part of such a caring community and we are appreciative of your support while we are in a different space for a limited time.”

Services will be available on the second floor of the Westin Bear Mountain hotel, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

Any further questions can be sent to spa@westinbearmountain.com.

