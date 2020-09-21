Swipe right on your next home!

New app makes it easy to find the right Victoria property for your preferences

Find your next home with the Property Dive app: Enter your preferences into the user-friendly platform, then the intuitive app delivers the options that match your criteria right to your phone.

App technology has transformed the way many of us move through the world. Love a song? Tap the download button to add it to your playlist. Want to meet a potential new partner? Swipe right on their profile.

A Greater Victoria development and technology company is applying that same approach to the search for your new home in Victoria.

Beadle Technologies recently released the free Property Dive app, available for both Apple and Android platforms and designed to make searching for your next rental accommodation or home purchase easy and intuitive, explains Jody Epp, VP Operations.

“It’s essentially real estate meets Tinder, connecting you with available properties that match your criteria,” Epp explains.

Customize your home search

Just like you can set your parameters in the popular dating app for who you might like to meet, the long-term home rental and real estate app lets you generate the best home matches using a smart matching system.

Customize your search based on factors such as location, the number of rooms, baths, parking, pet policy, on-site laundry and price, for example. As you explore the listing, you can browse photos, pinpoint the home’s location on the in-app map, and more.

“We all know how frustrating it can be to think you’ve found the ideal home, only to learn you can’t bring your cat, or that the parking won’t work for your vehicles. Now you can pinpoint exactly what’s important to you in your perfect ‘match,’ and quickly and easily see everything that’s available,” Epp says.

App users will find more than 100,000 current listings, drawn from existing sources such as UsedVictoria.ca, UsedNanaimo.ca, rental.ca and rentboard.ca, as well as from property owners and managers who can submit their available properties.

Currently launched in Victoria and Nanaimo and focusing on rentals for now, Property Dive will expand to other markets and verticals in the coming weeks as users identify both the app’s strengths and where improvements can be made, Epp notes.

Beadle Technologies is part of the Victoria-based Beadle Group of companies, involved in the Island’s real estate and property development industries for decades.

Find Property Dive online at the App Store and on Google Play.

Greater Victoriarental market