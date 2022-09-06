Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)

Swoop there it goes: Low-cost airline cancels Comox-Edmonton route

Barely three months after its launch, Swoop Airlines – WestJet’s ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) – has discontinued its Comox (YQQ)-Edmonton (YEG) flight.

Swoop began its YQQ-YEG service on June 9. The route’s final flight will be on Sept. 15.

“While we had hoped to see it continue to month end (or even Thanksgiving), the decision to end the service on the 15th was confirmed last month,” said YQQ market development manager, Erin Neely. “Swoop’s parent company, WestJet, will continue to provide the non-stop service to Edmonton, ensuring good connectivity via that hub.”

Neely said the airport will work to resume Swoop service out of YQQ in the future.

“We will be working hard to encourage Swoop’s return, but this may be a challenge as the ultra-low-cost carriers tend to favour bases with significant populations to draw from. While we bucked that trend with a hope for significant domestic demand to our station over the summer, the actual passenger loads proved to be less than adequate to sustain both ULC carriers beyond the peak summer months.”

Swoop originally announced a Comox route in November of 2021, one month after Flair Airlines – Canada’s only independent ULCC – announced its own plans to start flying out of YQQ.

Flair began flying non-stop flights to both Edmonton and Calgary in March of 2022. That airline discontinued all service out of Comox in July.

Flair fails to catch on in Comox

