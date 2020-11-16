The Better Business Bureau is recommending that businesses ramp up their COVID-friendly shopping options now to prepare for the holiday season. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Better Business Bureau is recommending that businesses ramp up their COVID-friendly shopping options now to prepare for the holiday season. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Time to ramp up COVID-friendly shopping: Better Business Bureau

If businesses want to be successful this holiday season they need to act now, says BBB

With frenzied holiday shopping days quickly approaching, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is recommending that businesses ramp up their COVID-friendly shopping options.

Overall, Canadians are closely divided between saying they will shop online (41 per cent) or in-store (59 per cent), according to a recent survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). This means that businesses need to be prepared for safe and successful in-person and virtual sales, said Karla Laird, manager for community and public relations at the BBB.

“Successful retailers will be those who adapt to our quickly changing business environment and understand what a more digital world means for how they interact with consumers,” Laird said. “At the same time, businesses must also plan for the one-third of consumers who are still struggling with technology.”

READ ALSO: 21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

For those who do plan to do their shopping in person, the degree of safety measures businesses have in place will determine where they go. In the PwC survey, 78 per cent agreed with the statement: “I plan to do my holiday shopping in places where I can see measures are in place to ensure the health and safety of shoppers.”

The BBB is recommending that businesses improve their online presence and consider adopting more flexible payment options, such as PayPal, as soon as possible. It also suggests trying an outdoor pop-up shop, offering curbside pickup and going cashless.

READ ALSO: Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

While B.C. has yet to make wearing masks mandatory, Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that it is expected that residents wear masks in public spaces. There has been no official statement made on Christmas gatherings, but experts are advising that people prepare for a scaled-back holiday season.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BusinessChristmas holidayCoronavirusHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian companies uncover market for mask accessories amid COVID-19
Next story
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Just Posted

A Metchosin woman’s leather car seats have been torn up after she says a bear entered her vehicle overnight on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Jennifer O’Driscoll-Begley photo)
Bear breaks into Metchosin car, leaves stench, mess behind

‘If living among wildlife bothers you, maybe living in a forest isn’t for you,’ car owner says

The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)
Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 7.6 per cent in October. (Black Press Media File)
Unemployment in Greater Victoria continues to drop

New figures peg region’s unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to a fire in Saanich in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. An unknown number of individuals including this woman holding a child had to leave the building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building

Four engines and 17 firefighters responded to fire in undergound parking lot

Langford Fire Rescue is investigating after a fire was reported at an abandoned building on Saturday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Second fire at abandoned Langford home in three days

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP investigating two suspicious fires in close proximity

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

A Nov. 6 view of the site in Port Hardy where a 10,800-square foot Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Depot is now under construction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Gaurd facility underway

$8.8-million environmental response depot will accelerate response to fuel spills

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Bernie Pascall, right, with Howie Meeker. (Photo courtesy Bernie Pascall)
B.C. broadcasting legend Bernie Pascall remembers longtime friend, Howie Meeker

Podcast: Pair worked together on Vancouver Canucks telecasts

Construction is underway on Chilliwack’s new pump track, seen here on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 beside the Chilliwack Curling Club. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Custom designed pump track with crossover tunnel will be geared to riders of all abilities

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Read