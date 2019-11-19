Torstar to close StarMetro national free newspaper chain, lay off 73 employees

Xompany also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax

Torstar Corp. will shutter its StarMetro newspapers across the country and lay off 73 staff.

A Torstar spokesperson says the StarMetro papers will publish their final editions on December 20.

The company publishes the commuter papers in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax.

A memo sent to staff from Torstar president John Boynton says the closures will affect 73 people working in editorial, advertising and distribution.

The company also announced plans to open new Star bureaus in the coming weeks in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax.

The bureaus will be staffed by Star journalists who will provide local coverage.

The Canadian Press

