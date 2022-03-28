The Kidovate Victoria 2019 market. After two years the market returns to The Bay Centre on April 9. (File photo courtesy Beattie Tartan)

University of Victoria business school initiative inspires young entrepreneurs

Kidovate market returns to Victoria mall after two-year hiatus

Young entrepreneurs take over The Bay Centre concourse for Kidovate Victoria 2022.

After a two-year hiatus, Kidovate is back to inspire the next generation of community entrepreneurs looking for their first foray into building a business.

Through the program, youth have access to a free graphic workbook that provides step-by-step help with key business decisions for their micro-ventures. Students can also opt to be paired up with a Gustavson School of Business student mentor to guide them along the way.

Brock Smith, a University of Victoria entrepreneurship professor, said the team is excited to return after a COVID-19 imposed hiatus.

“At our last event, 30 youth participated and sold products that ranged from crocheted and yarn creations, hand-made soap and bath bombs, poetry, watercolour paintings and more. We’re excited to see what’s in store at the market this year, given the huge range of creative products we’ve seen in the past,” he said.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria student turns class project idea into full-blown fashion business

The program aims to foster an entrepreneurial spirit, develop business acumen and instil a sense of corporate social responsibility at an early age. Participants also have the option of donating their proceeds to a charity.

Program organizers have created lesson plans tied to B.C. middle school and high school curriculums. Smith hopes this will further encourage educators to incorporate entrepreneurship into their classrooms.

More than 60 youth have registered for Kidovate 2022. Young entrepreneurs aged 12 to 17 take over the centre court at The Bay Centre to display their goods and services on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Visit kidovate.ca to learn more about the program.

