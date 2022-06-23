Vancouver Island restaurant hailed for having one of Canada’s best burgers

Q Burger in Qualicum Beach was recently named one of Canadas Top 5 burgers by ‘Canadian Living’ magazine. Pictured here is Erin Munroe, owner and operations manager. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

A Qualicum Beach restaurant was recently recognized as the home of one of the best burgers in the country, according to Canadian Living magazine readers.

Erin Munroe, Q Burger owner and operations manager, said she was surprised to find out via email.

“We actually had no idea, somebody sent us an email saying ‘hey I voted for you for one of the top burgers in Canada you guys won one of the top five.’” she said.

Munroe clicked a link in the email and, sure enough, Q Burger was on the list. She credited chef Kevin Munroe (the two are a husband-and-wife team) with making truly special food.

Kevin was featured on the Food Network program You Gotta Eat Here! while he was chef of the Mad Chef Café in Courtenay in 2014.

READ MORE: Parksville restaurant owner begins special ‘Meals for More’ initiative in city

The article was a feature compiled via social media and done as a tribute to National Hamburger Day, according to an email from Canadian Living.

The magazine received hundreds of submissions from across the country and Q Burger was chosen to represent B.C.

“Their reputation, ratings and reviews are terrific, and we believe that they are worthy of the recognition. Plus, the mouth-watering, scrumptious images couldn’t be forgotten. And we hope you agree,” read the email.

Q Burger (109 W 2nd Ave.) was only open for five months when the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to dine-in service.

“We were a little bit freaked out, like ‘uh oh, what’s this gonna be?’” Munroe said.

She said the restaurant made it through the pandemic by offering takeout. Munroe said customers were grateful and the restaurant does not plan on closing anytime soon.



kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsFoodqualicum beachRestaurantsvancouverisland