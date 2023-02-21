The Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club will be moving to a new location at Quadra Street and Balmoral Road on Feb. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria cannabis club moving to new North Park location after 22 years

Unlicensed medical cannabis store moving from Johnson Street

A caravan of volunteers will be moving inventory from where the Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club has operated for nearly 22 years to its new location at the end of the month.

Founder Ted Smith said in a news release Tuesday (Feb. 21) that the unlicensed medical cannabis store will be moving to the corner of Quadra Street and Balmoral Road on Feb. 28, after negotiating a plan to vacate its location with Bluebird Core Associates Inc., which had purchased the building and served an eviction notice in December last year.

As the new location is only a few blocks away from its current Johnson Street home, Smith said the VCBC has decided to move most of its belongings by hand using carts, wagons, dollies and trolleys with the help of members and supporters.

In 2019 and 2020, the club was raided twice by the B.C. Community Safety Unit and hit with fines close to $6.5 million.

Sales at the new location are expected to begin March 1.

