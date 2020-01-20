Victoria hotel awards couples for baby-making with Valentine’s freebie

Hotel Zed is offering a unique Valentine’s Day deal that incentivizes baby making. (Facebook/Hotel Zed)

Victoria’s Hotel Zed’s annual Nooner Baby Making deal comes with a baby-making twist this year.

Couples who rent a hotel room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., make love and welcome a baby into the world nine months later will get a free Valentine’s Day stay at any Hotel Zed location in B.C. for the next 18 years.

“Let’s be real, Valentine’s Day was made for getting lucky (at least that’s the way Hotel Zed sees it),” read a press release issued by Hotel Zed.

READ MORE: Victoria hotel runs unique Valentine’s Day package

Hotel Zed said anyone is welcome to take advantage of the deal regardless of gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation. As long as a new child is welcomed into the family nine months after Valentine’s Day 2020 check-in, they can count on 18 more years of free Hotel Zed accommodations.

“I never want to get a lame Valentine’s gift,” said Mandy Farmer, president and CEO of Hotel Zed.

“We created the Nooner to offer a Valentine’s Day to remember. With the added possibility of a free stay for the next 18 years, a romantic Valentine’s night on us might become a new annual tradition for lucky couples this year. Definitely beats a stale box of chocolate or another flower bouquet.”

READ MORE: More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

The four-hour Nooners deal start at $59 in Victoria and Kelowna. Hotel Zed also recognizes that Valentine’s Day kicks off the weekend this year and a four-hour package on a Friday might not be enough. For couples keen to stay up late, they also have the overnight nooner starting at $89 in Kelowna and $129 in Victoria.

For more information on the Nooner Baby Maker deal, visit Hotel Zed’s website.


