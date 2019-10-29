Victoria News celebrates Women in Business

Victoria News chats with Milestone Woman Grace Van den Brink president of The Union Club of British Columbia.

VN: Which community do you live/work in?

Grace Van den Brink: Victoria.

VN: Any community organizations you’re involved with you’d like to highlight?

GVdB: President of a women’s investment club in Victoria. Established as an educational and discussion forum, members meet monthly and contribute to the club’s successful investment portfolio.

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

GVdB: Have confidence in your abilities, and don’t hesitate to ask advice from those who inspire you and those you respect. Whether you agree or not, you may be offered perspectives not yet thought of. And above all, pay it forward.

VN: The one thing you’d like to do better?

GVdB: It would be great to run again. I recently laced up the running shoes, and head out semi-regularly with some girlfriends. Turns out there are quite a few times when we walk and talk – maybe not so good for the body, but certainly good for the spirit.

READ MORE: Women in Business

VN: Your guilty pleasure?

GVdB: Billiards and Guinness on a grey mid-December afternoon when I should be Christmas shopping or decorating.

VN: The one thing you’d never be without and why?

GVdB: Books. I continue to be amazed that a few pieces of paper and ink can calm, inform, excite, and take us to new places. We can’t buy happiness, but we can always buy a book — or at the very least visit the library!

VN: What is your proudest achievement?

GVdB: I’m honoured to serve as the first woman president of the Union Club of BC and thank the membership for their support. It’s a true delight to be part of the club’s continued evolution to where today’s board and membership are almost equally women and men.

VN: For what traits would you like to be remembered?

GVdB: A willingness to listen and learn, sense of humour especially if needed in trying times, and hopefully bringing a bit of light into the life of others.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Just Posted

Victoria’s Extreme Weather Protocol activated on Tuesday

Environment Canada says temperatures to drop to 0 C Tuesday night

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Victoria Police officer sent to hospital after being kicked in the face during an arrest

VicPD officers were attending a call for a mental health crisis on Sunday

Peninsula parents trying to cope with strike entering third day

Support for striking CUPE workers remains high, but patience could wane warns parents

Saanich police investigate hit and run involving a pellet gun, e-bike

Emergency crews joined by BC Hydro as an electrical box was also struck

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Dressing backwards will earn you a free 7-Eleven slurpee

In celebration for its reverse birthday, 7-Eleven is giving out the goods

Most Read