Eagle Wing Tours highlights this year on the Salish Sea with four Top 5 galleries from its team of photographers. (Sierra Hamilton photo courtesy Eagle Wing Tours)

Eagle Wing Tours highlights this year on the Salish Sea with four Top 5 galleries from its team of photographers. (Sierra Hamilton photo courtesy Eagle Wing Tours)

Victoria whale watching teams shares series of 5 favourite shots on the Salish Sea

Photographers describe in their own words, why each image shows a special moment

Staff at a local whale watching company are sharing their fave moments captured on the water this year.

Eagle Wing Tours frequently shares images from its team of photographers, and whittled down a Top 5 for each to wind up 2022.

“Another year has come and gone, with some fantastic Salish Sea memories under our belt. We hope you were able to join us on a tour in 2022,” says a post on Facebook.

“Even if you couldn’t make it this year, we’re delighted to share some of those memories through the eyes of our talented photography team.”

Alongside the images, photographers describe in their own words why each image shows a special moment.

Find the galleries online at facebook.com/EagleWingTours.

RELATED: Educators honour Greater Victoria businesses for improving students’ lives

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Salish Seawhale watching

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Builder brings saunas to Oak Bay beach popular with cold-water swimmers

Just Posted

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured

Swimmers sporting festive New Year’s attire enjoy a chilly dip at Willows Beach in Oak Bay on Sunday (Jan. 1). (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Greater Victoria polar bear swimmers plunge into 2023

Cheetham was last seen on Dec. 18, 2022, in Langford. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: West Shore RCMP looking for James Cheetham