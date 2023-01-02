Victoria whale watching teams shares series of 5 favourite shots on the Salish Sea

Photographers describe in their own words, why each image shows a special moment

Eagle Wing Tours highlights this year on the Salish Sea with four Top 5 galleries from its team of photographers. (Sierra Hamilton photo courtesy Eagle Wing Tours)

Staff at a local whale watching company are sharing their fave moments captured on the water this year.

Eagle Wing Tours frequently shares images from its team of photographers, and whittled down a Top 5 for each to wind up 2022.

“Another year has come and gone, with some fantastic Salish Sea memories under our belt. We hope you were able to join us on a tour in 2022,” says a post on Facebook.

“Even if you couldn’t make it this year, we’re delighted to share some of those memories through the eyes of our talented photography team.”

Alongside the images, photographers describe in their own words why each image shows a special moment.

Find the galleries online at facebook.com/EagleWingTours.

