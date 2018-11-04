Figures show the top executives in charge of Vancouver Island Health (which includes Victoria General Hospital) earned a total of $1.775 million. (Google Maps)

VIHA top executives earn more than $1.775 million in 2017-2018

Kathryn E. MacNeil, president and chief executive officer, earned a total of $338,208

Kathryn E. MacNeil, president and chief executive officer of Vancouver Island Health Authority (VIHA), received a total compensation of $338,208 to lead VIHA executives.

RELATED: Hospital's 20-year plan provides room for growth

The figure appears in the 2017-2018 public sector executive compensation disclosure statements. Notably, that figure is less than the total compensation package of about $400,000 that VIHA had paid MacNeil’s predecessor Brendan Carr, when he assumed that office in August 2013. He left in June 2017 at the same compensation level.

The recent figures also show Jeremy Etherington, VIHA’s executive vice president and chief medical officer, with the second-highest total compensation among executives with $333,913 in total compensation, followed by Catherine Mackay, who earned a total compensation of $331,710 in her role as executive vice-president and chief operating officer.

Overall, VIHA’s top six executives earned $1.775 million in total compensation, according to the figures.

With 21,500 employees and 1,900 physicians, VIHA Island Health is the largest employer on Vancouver Island, serving 765,000 residents of Vancouver Island and adjacent coastal communities.

