Look for the results of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards in a July edition of the Peninsula News Review. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vote for your favourite Peninsula businesses

Voting extended for annual Readers’ Choice Awards

Do you have a favourite local business you’d like recognized?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve reopened voting in the Peninsula News Review’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. We want to highlight local businesses as they shift their operations during these challenging times to continue to support residents on the Saanich Peninsula and beyond.

VOTE: Readers’ Choice Awards 2020

You can vote for your favourite businesses in the 15th annual Readers’ Choice Awards online at peninsulanewsreview.com/contests and three lucky voters will randomly be selected to receive $100 gift card prize packs. Previous votes will be carried forward and added to the final tallies when voting closes at midnight on June 30. You can vote once per day so make sure you’re casting a ballot for your local favourites.

Stay tuned for the results in a July edition of the Peninsula News Review.

