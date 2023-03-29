Walking tours highlight Victoria’s ‘world-class’ culinary scene

Off the Eaten Track takes foodies on walking tours of the city and marks a milestone this year – 10 years in the business. The small Victoria business is also is up for a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. (Courtesy Bonnie Todd) Off the Eaten Track takes foodies on walking tours of the city and marks a milestone this year – 10 years in the business. The small Victoria business is also is up for a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. (Courtesy Bonnie Todd) Off the Eaten Track takes foodies on walking tours of the city and marks a milestone this year – 10 years in the business. The small Victoria business is also is up for a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. (Courtesy Bonnie Todd) Off the Eaten Track takes foodies on walking tours of the city and marks a milestone this year – 10 years in the business. The small Victoria business is also is up for a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. (Courtesy Bonnie Todd) Off the Eaten Track takes foodies on walking tours of the city and marks a milestone this year – 10 years in the business. The small Victoria business is also is up for a Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. (Courtesy Bonnie Todd)

A Victoria walking tour company is defining resiliency by racing out of near-devastating pandemic times.

Off the Eaten Track turns 10 this year and celebrates with a potential Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce award. The business officially launched in 2013 and after a tumultuous last few years, owner Bonnie Todd says it’s happily having its busiest year on record.

Of course it helps that Victoria has more restaurants per capita than anywhere else in Canada, said Todd.

“When I first started, I had to explain what a food tour was to most people. I would argue now almost everyone’s familiar with that concept,” she said.

Todd takes folks on walking tours of Victoria showcasing the culinary culture of the city and shining a light on hidden gems. The goal is to present visitors, or locals looking for some insight, with places they might not find on their own and offer opportunities to meet the people being the amazing eateries.

Spring 2020 dealt a devastating blow for both the restaurants and the walking tour.

“COVID of course was horrific and crazy and we basically shut down,” Todd said. And like so many other businesses, they did a pivot, providing self-guided tours using technology and continuing to promote and support the also-struck restaurants.

Those tours still exist, with people downloading an app and food passport for tours, plus the business opened a physical storefront on the Inner Harbour last year with a lease now into 2024. It’s a small but mighty team of two passionate foodies right now – with Todd looking to add more staff for the busy season – in partnership with more than 40 restaurants.

This year is gearing up to post just as amazing numbers as 2022. Off the Eaten Track is up for a chamber award for Business of the Year (one to 10 employees).

“People had a hunger for travel and certainly Victoria is a great destination for that,” Todd said, adding visitors see the city as a food destination far beyond fantastic fish and chips and high tea.

“People are realizing now Victoria is multicultural, exciting world-class food city with a lot to offer.”

The 2023 Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are May 4 at the Fairmont Empress and the finalists are:

Business of the Year (1-10 Employees)

Market Collective

Off the Eaten Track Tours

Business of the Year (11-39 Employees)

L.A. Limousines & Transportation Services

Songhees Events & Catering

Business of the Year (40+ Employees)

Berwick Retirement Communities

Coldstar Solutions Inc.

Business Person of the Year

Brenda Ollis, Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites

Dave Stephens, LIDA Homes Inc.

Chamber Award of Distinction

Mandy Farmer, Accent Inns | Hotel Zed

Chamber Member of the Year

Ann Squires Ferguson, Western Design+Build

Community Builder

Aryze

Lifetime Networks

Emerging Business Person of the Year

Jeff Crone, Fig’s Mobile Detailing

Mackenzie Wavryk, Upcycle Clothing Collective

Innovation

JONI

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

New Business

BCause

Compass Mobile Massage Therapy

Non-Profit of the Year

Beacon Community Services

Victoria Native Friendship Centre

Outstanding Customer Service

Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites

Beehive Wool Shop

Outstanding Workplace of the Year

Brentwood Bay Resort

Orca Masonry

Sustainable Business Practices

Harbour Air Seaplanes

Clean Air Yard Care

Greater Victoria