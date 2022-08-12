WATCH: Brick by brick, board by board, Fort Street building comes down in Victoria

A Fort Street site isn’t getting the usual tear-down.
Unbuilders, a deconstruction company working to divert materials from the landfill by “unbuilding,” has been working on the site for months to salvage materials from the buildings at 821, 823, 825 and 827 Fort Street.
This project has yielded some large lumber, including 3”x13” joists, and other materials during the deconstruction process.
Originally based on the mainland, Unbuilders expanded their operations to the Island in 2020, starting with a project in Vic West.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.