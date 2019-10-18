WATCH: Women who make a difference gather for annual Black Press gala

Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women who make a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women making a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Black Press Greater Victoria group publisher Penny Sakamoto and Kaitlyn McConnell of the Women’s Enterprise Centre at the annual Women in Business Gala Thursday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) From left to right: Kerri Moore head of business and community relations for the City of Victoria, Ecoasis Developments company officer Michele Stannard and Shannon Drew, Ecoasis vice president of community initiatives and corporate affairs, pose at the annual Women in Business Gala Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Internationally acclaimed classical singer Ken Lavigne and his four-piece ensemble serenaded the crowd at Black Press Media’s Women in Business Gala, singing classics from Paul McCartney, Elton John and Leonard Cohen with his own modern twist. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Venus Earle and Cecily Meausette from Hudson’s Bay downtown enjoy some wine at the annual Women in Business Gala Thursday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Community Initiative Award winner Hazel Braithwaite addresses the crowd at the Black Press Media Women in Business Gala Thursday afternoon. Braithwaite is director and donor for United Way Greater Victoria as well as a councillor for the District of Oak Bay. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women who make a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women who make a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Lisha Miller, financial advisor with Raymond James Ltd. and Tracey Scott, owner of Tracey Scott Photography, chat at the annual Black Press Media Women in Business Gala Thursday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Michelle Cabana, Black Press Media publisher for Victoria News and the Goldstream Gazette, and Penny Sakamoto, Black Press Greater Victoria group publisher, address the crowd at the Women in Business Gala Thursday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women who make a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Women in leadership roles from across Greater Victoria gather at the Parkside Hotel and Spa Thursday afternoon for Black Press Media’s annual Women in Business Gala. The event honours ‘women who make a difference’ in the region. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Rain was falling and dark clouds consumed Victoria, but the inside of the Parklands Hotel was lit up influential and awe-inspiring women from across the region Thursday afternoon.

Women from across the region are connecting at the @BlackPressMedia Women in Business event at the Parkside Hotel in downtown #Victoria today. Stay tuned for pictures of some of these inspiring local leaders. pic.twitter.com/pZJ7EY2pBg — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) October 17, 2019

The Black Press Media annual Women in Business Gala brought local leaders together for an afternoon of networking, mingling and entertainment in the form of Ken Lavigne, who crooned the sweet melodies of Elton John and Leonard Cohen.

In a room full of motivating women, three were highlighted for their business accomplishments.

Kirsten Kost, vice president of sales and marketing at Mairet Hotels received the Rising Star Award; Hazel Braithwaite, director and donor at United Way Greater Victoria received the Community Initiative Award and Shannon Drew, vice president of community initiatives and corporate affairs with Ecoasis Developments, won the Business Leader Award.

Gala attendees heard more about these women, learning about some of the hurdles they overcame on their path to success and the causes or goals that drive them forward.