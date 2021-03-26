$1.2-M accessible multi-sport court coming to North Saanich rec centre

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Greater Victoria Canadian Tire locations will fund a new 13,200 square foot accessible multi-sport court at Panorama Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media File)

A new multi-sport court planned for the Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich will include 13,200 square feet of outdoor hoops, nets, play areas and bleachers courtesy of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and local Canadian Tire Dealers.

During a meeting on March 25, the Peninsula Recreation Commission (PRC) agreed to partner with Jumpstart and Greater Victoria Canadian Tire locations to bring an accessible multi-sport court to the recreation centre on Forest Park Drive.

Through its Inclusive Play Project and funding from Canadian Tire Dealers in the region, Jumpstart Charities will gift the $1.2 million inclusive multi-sport court to the PRC and assist with site preparation costs as well.

The facility will include court lines for various sports and para-sports, adjustable hoops, four square and hopscotch lines, contrasting colours for those with visual impairment, accessible benches, wheelchair-friendly seating and tables, shaded accessible bleachers and a cushioned surface. The court was designed for a variety of sports and will host accessible programming for all ages.

“Outdoor recreational spaces are important now, more than ever,” said Scott Fraser, president of Jumpstart Charities. “With support from our Greater Victoria Canadian Tire Dealers, we’re delighted to bring a Jumpstart Inclusive Multi-sport Court to the community” so that athletes of all ages and abilities can play sports.

Pending approval from the Capital Regional District, the remaining $605,000 will come from the PRC capital plan to complete site preparation, relocate the existing playground and cover other project costs.

This gift “will allow us to continue providing programs and opportunities for our community,” said Ted Daly, chair of the PRC. He said new accessible multi-sport court will be “a welcome addition” to the commission’s existing inclusive facilities.

