$10 breakfast with a million dollar view

Kiwanis Sunday breakfasts raise funds for care facility supporting people with frailty and dementia

Oak Bay Kiwanis Tea Room is opening its doors every Sunday morning Jan 7 to April 15 for breakfast to raise funds for Kiwanis Pavilion. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A fundraising tradition enters its sixth year as the Kiwanis Tea Room gets set to provide great food and a spectacular view for their annual winter Sunday breakfasts at Willows Beach.

The Tea Room restaurant, set in a beautiful location overlooking the ocean, will be serving breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon every Sunday from Jan 7 to April 15.

With breakfasts cooked and served by volunteers, and eggs donated by Galey Morning Fresh Eggs, Oak Bay Kiwanis sends all proceeds from the meals to Kiwanis Pavilion – a 122-bed care facility for people living and dying with frailty and dementia. The pavilion is owned and operated by the Oak Bay Kiwanis Health Care Society.

Winter breakfasts are a main fundraiser for the pavilion, raising about $10,000 a year.

The full breakfast is $10 with a range of choices including pancakes, French toast, eggs (scrambled, poached or fried), ham or bacon, hash browns and toast. All breakfasts include juice, coffee, tea or hot chocolate.