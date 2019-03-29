10th annual Victorious Voices Festival coming to Victoria

The spoken word championships allows students from across Vancouver Island to compete

Logan Simonson performing in the semi-finals of the 2018 Vic Voices Festival (Facebook/ Victorious Voices Festival)

Victoria youth are busting out their pencils and practising their cadence in preparation of the 10th annual Victorious Voices Festival.

The popular poetry slam championship gives high school students the chance to compete and celebrate using spoken word with students from across Vancouver Island.

“I usually tell people ‘you’ve probably never heard poetry like this before’ and I mean it,” said Elysia Glover, festival producer. “Every year I am blown away by the creativity and vulnerability the youth bring to the mic. They’re saying things we all need to hear in ways that make us think.”

This year the festival will feature performers including World Poetry Slam Champion Ian Keteku, visiting from Toronto, and CBC Poetry Prize winner Alessandra Nacarrato, who will also be leading public workshops across Victoria. Nationally acclaimed poets from the All-Star Slam tour will also be visiting four Victoria schools.

“When I was in high school, there wasn’t anything like this and it definitely would have helped me to have had a positive creative outlet like this,” said Jeremy Loveday, festival founder and artistic director in a statement. “What started as a humble idea of providing a platform for high school poets has grown into the biggest spoken word festival on the Island.”

The festival will run from April 8 to 10, and 12 teams will compete for the Victorious Voices title.

For more information on schedules and locations, you can visit vicvoices.com.

