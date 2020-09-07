5 (+ 1 extra) reasons to bounce into THIS fall birthday party!

From school to summer vacation, kids have had to adapt in new and unprecedented ways as we all battle COVID-19. One of the first things to go was the traditional birthday party – a highlight of the year for most youngsters.

As we adapt to this “new normal,” the key is finding ways to return to some of those pre-pandemic festivities – safely.

“2020 has been tough on all of us, but hardest perhaps on our kids,” says Alex Campbell, owner of Flying Squirrel in Esquimalt. “We recognize the importance of these memories and so we take birthday parties seriously – for the fun factor and safety.”

That means modified COVIDWISE party packages that meet public health orders, including limiting parties to six children, and increasing their already stringent sanitation protocols.

That commitment is just one reason Flying Squirrel has been voted the Victoria News Best of the City’s “best place to host a kids party” two years in a row. Here are a few more!

Exciting atmosphere: Feel the contagious energy as soon as you step into Flying Squirrel. The well-lit, 20,000-square-foot park features bright colours and great music, with everything designed to maximize fun and good feelings. There’s even a brand new indoor ropes course for added fun! Excellent cleaning protocols: More than ever, cleanliness is critical to the guest experience. “We’ve updated our cleaning protocols to exceed all guidelines,” Campbell says. “Using modified paint sprayers, we can sanitize the entire facility in a matter of minutes, allowing for sanitizing multiple times each day.” Highest safety standards and quality equipment: Not all trampoline parks or family entertainment facilities are created equal. In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, selected and designed with safety in mind, the staff are well-trained to spot and intervene with high-risk behaviour to keep everyone safe. Flying Squirrel has Shock Trampoline’s patented shock-absorbing trampoline frames which use proprietary technology to reduce injuries associated with guests landing on pads between trampolines. No mess + no kids in your house! Cleaning up after a birthday party to find stained carpets or broken furniture is no fun. Leave the cleaning to the professionals! Happy and exhausted kids: What’s better than coming home to a clean home? Coming home to a clean home with EXHAUSTED children who’ll fall fast asleep dreaming of an amazing birthday! Flying Squirrel’s COVIDWISE party packages include two hours of play time – one of the best ways to crush some calories and create sleepy children! BONUS: Pizza, balloons, goodie bags, fruit trays and more! This one-stop shop offers more than fun and games – they’ll provide lots of extras, saving you the need to shop around!

Learn more about Flying Squirrel’s at flyingsquirrelsports.ca/victoria-british-columbia. And with parties filling up a few weeks in advance, it’s best to book early!

Family activities