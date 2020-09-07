5 (+ 1 extra) reasons to bounce into THIS fall birthday party!

Enhanced safety protocols, extra fun make this Esquimalt award-winner a must

From school to summer vacation, kids have had to adapt in new and unprecedented ways as we all battle COVID-19. One of the first things to go was the traditional birthday party – a highlight of the year for most youngsters.

As we adapt to this “new normal,” the key is finding ways to return to some of those pre-pandemic festivities – safely.

“2020 has been tough on all of us, but hardest perhaps on our kids,” says Alex Campbell, owner of Flying Squirrel in Esquimalt. “We recognize the importance of these memories and so we take birthday parties seriously – for the fun factor and safety.”

That means modified COVIDWISE party packages that meet public health orders, including limiting parties to six children, and increasing their already stringent sanitation protocols.

That commitment is just one reason Flying Squirrel has been voted the Victoria News Best of the City’s “best place to host a kids party” two years in a row. Here are a few more!

  1. Exciting atmosphere: Feel the contagious energy as soon as you step into Flying Squirrel. The well-lit, 20,000-square-foot park features bright colours and great music, with everything designed to maximize fun and good feelings. There’s even a brand new indoor ropes course for added fun!
  2. Excellent cleaning protocols: More than ever, cleanliness is critical to the guest experience. “We’ve updated our cleaning protocols to exceed all guidelines,” Campbell says. “Using modified paint sprayers, we can sanitize the entire facility in a matter of minutes, allowing for sanitizing multiple times each day.”
  3. Highest safety standards and quality equipment: Not all trampoline parks or family entertainment facilities are created equal. In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, selected and designed with safety in mind, the staff are well-trained to spot and intervene with high-risk behaviour to keep everyone safe. Flying Squirrel has Shock Trampoline’s patented shock-absorbing trampoline frames which use proprietary technology to reduce injuries associated with guests landing on pads between trampolines.
  4. No mess + no kids in your house! Cleaning up after a birthday party to find stained carpets or broken furniture is no fun. Leave the cleaning to the professionals!
  5. Happy and exhausted kids: What’s better than coming home to a clean home? Coming home to a clean home with EXHAUSTED children who’ll fall fast asleep dreaming of an amazing birthday! Flying Squirrel’s COVIDWISE party packages include two hours of play time – one of the best ways to crush some calories and create sleepy children!
  6. BONUS: Pizza, balloons, goodie bags, fruit trays and more! This one-stop shop offers more than fun and games – they’ll provide lots of extras, saving you the need to shop around!

Learn more about Flying Squirrel’s at flyingsquirrelsports.ca/victoria-british-columbia. And with parties filling up a few weeks in advance, it’s best to book early!

Family activities

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: Smooth sailing at Metchosin’s Pedder Bay marina

Just Posted

VicPD launches open online platform in effort to be more transparent

Open VicPD contains quarterly updates, crime maps, community surveys

Rentable medical equipment available at Mount Newton Centre’s loan cupboard

Aim of service is to get equipment in the hands of those who need it ‘so they can go home’

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

PHOTOS: Smooth sailing at Metchosin’s Pedder Bay marina

Visitors seen stand-up paddle boarding, catching fish and tanning Sunday

FOUND: VicPD safely locate high-risk missing teen last seen on Aug. 30

16-year-old found by City of Victoria bylaw officers

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Strong winds, gusts expected to hit central and southern B.C. on Labour Day

Winds are expected to peak Monday morning but conditions could remain gusty throughout the day

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Most Read